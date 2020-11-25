PM reviews projects worth ₹1.41 lakh crore at 33rd PRAGATI meeting

Your flight was cancelled but your boss thinks you are making it up
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed projects worth ₹1.41 lakh crore at the 33rd PRAGATI meeting on Wednesday. PRAGATI is the multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, involving Central and State governments.
An official statement said, "The projects taken up were of the Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, and Power Ministry. These projects, with a total cost of ₹1.41 lakh crore, were related to ten states and union territories, including Odisha, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Dadra and Nagar Haveli."
Modi asked the concerned Secretaries of the Union Government and Chief Secretaries of the State Governments to ensure that they complete the work before time.
During the meeting, grievances related to Covid-19 and to the PM Awas Yojana (Gramin) were taken up. PM SVANidhi, agriculture reforms and development of districts as export hubs were reviewed. Prime Minister also asked the States to develop a State Export Strategy, the statement said.
In the previous 32 such meetings, a total of 275 projects worth ₹12.5 lakh crore have been reviewed, along with 47 programmes/schemes and grievances across 17 sectors have been taken up.
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
While the US regulator has cleared the aircraft’s return to the skies, its European counterpart has ...
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
B Gopkumar of Axis Securities thinks that SEBI’s new norms, while good for the market, will shrink F&O volume ...
Can you invest in a foreign currency? What all documents do you need? Read on to find out
A compact portfolio of mainly large-cap stocks has worked for the fund
Since its inception in February 2011, the fund has delivered a CAGR of 16.9%
The Mumbai based Singer-songwriter on living beyond a label, blending genres and what it takes to find one’s ...
Roots, names and appearances are not enough to place us
The former US President’s erudition and flair for stating complex realities are obvious in his third memoir, ...
Artist Nandini Bagla Chirimar combines drawing and painting methods with printmaking techniques to create ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...