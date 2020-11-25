PM reviews projects worth ₹1.41 lakh crore at 33rd PRAGATI meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed projects worth ₹1.41 lakh crore at the 33rd PRAGATI meeting on Wednesday. PRAGATI is the multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, involving Central and State governments.

An official statement said, "The projects taken up were of the Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, and Power Ministry. These projects, with a total cost of ₹1.41 lakh crore, were related to ten states and union territories, including Odisha, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Dadra and Nagar Haveli."

Modi asked the concerned Secretaries of the Union Government and Chief Secretaries of the State Governments to ensure that they complete the work before time.

During the meeting, grievances related to Covid-19 and to the PM Awas Yojana (Gramin) were taken up. PM SVANidhi, agriculture reforms and development of districts as export hubs were reviewed. Prime Minister also asked the States to develop a State Export Strategy, the statement said.

In the previous 32 such meetings, a total of 275 projects worth ₹12.5 lakh crore have been reviewed, along with 47 programmes/schemes and grievances across 17 sectors have been taken up.