Services by foreign entity’s arm to parent to qualify as export

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
A subsidiary, sister concern or group concern of a multinational company in India will find it easy to claim refund for GST paid here, as the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has come out with a detailed circular clarifying provisions related to export of services.
The CBIC said a company incorporated in India and a body corporate incorporated by or under the laws of a country outside India, which is also referred to as foreign company under Companies Act, are separate persons under CGST Act, and thus are separate legal entities.
It added that these two separate persons would not be considered as “merely establishments of a distinct person in accordance with Explanation 1 in section 8 (of GST law).”
This clarification was required as there was ambiguity in interpretation of provisions in law by different tax officials, leading to denial of refunds to exporters who were exporting services to their parent or subsidiary companies abroad.
Experts believe that this, along with the circular on intermediaries, will bring a lot of clarity, especially for IT enabled services and help India attract more foreign companies to set up a subsidiary here, also creating more job opportunity.
Both circulars are a follow-up to a decision by the GST Council on September 17.
Harpreet Singh, Partner, Indirect taxes at KPMG in India, feels this is one of the best outcomes of the recent GST Council meeting, as a lot of refunds for service exporters were being denied/held back on account of allegation of supply of service by a subsidiary in India, to its foreign company outside India, not qualifying as export. “Hopefully, with the clarification, authorities will not any more challenge export of services on this ground and the same should result in speedy refunds and better working capital for service exporters,” he said.
According to Aditya Singhania, Founder at Singhania’s GST Consultancy & Co, both Circular 159 on intermediary service and 161 on clarity over treatment of separate persons largely address concerns of the exporter community and will serve as an impetus to their refunds getting sanctioned. The claims are pending at large before the adjudicating/appellate authorities.
The CBIC has also come out with a circular clarifying that service by a back office to its foreign entity will not be treated as intermediary services, thus not attract GST at 18 per cent.
The circular listed primary requirements for intermediary services. These include minimum of three parties, two distinct supplies, intermediary service provider to have the character of agent, broker or any other similar person, does not include a person who supplies such goods or services or both or securities on his own account, sub-contracting for a service is not intermediary service.
GST law defines intermediary as broker, an agent or any other person, by whatever name called, who arranges or facilitates the supply of goods or services or both, or securities, between two or more persons, but does not include a person who supplies such goods or services or both or securities on his own account. However, because of interpretation of this definition, there has been litigation.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
A Slow Fire Burning, while thoroughly intriguing and captivating, leaves you emotionally drained
Expertise comes with experience and can be leveraged to make it on your own
Your brand is also about how the world perceives you
Books to look out for from Westland
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...