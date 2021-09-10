Unorganised workers to be brought under ESIC net

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
The 185th meeting of the Central Board of Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has decided to extend its coverage to all unorganised sector workers as envisaged in the Social Security Code.
The meeting also decided to constitute a "special committee" which will submit a detailed report on the basic facilities, which have to be set up and to decide the contributions and benefits of workers.
Sources indicated that nearly 1.5 crore unorganised sector workers will be brought under coverage as the first step. All employees will be linked with Aadhaar.
A meeting of all State Labour Ministers will be called to discuss the steps to be taken to improve the working of the ESI Scheme.
At the meeting, it was also decided to extend unemployment allowance under Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana up to June 30, 2022. For claim of sickness benefits the eligibility criteria will be reduced from 78 days to 39 days of attendance in corresponding contribution period in the wake of Covid-19.
BMS representative in the Board V Radhakrishnan said the meeting also decided to extend ESI scheme to plantation sector.
Union Minister for Labour and Employment, Bhupender Yadav announced in the meeting the approval of five-acre land parcels for acquisition to set up new 100 bedded ESIC hospitals at Haroholli and Narsapur in Karnataka, seven new ESIC dispensaries for Kerala among other things.
The meeting also decided that wherever in-house facilities are not available in ESIC hospitals, patients would be referred to empaneled private medical service providers and wherever any ESI facility is at a distance of more than 10 kms from the insured person, patients can directly approach the empaneled hospitals for treatment.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
On his 100th death anniversary on September 11, a new book and a podcast throw light on unknown facets of the ...
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
From cauliflower cakes, sushi cakes to prawn cakes, international and regional cuisines have a range of ...
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...