Private healthcare sector wants to pool vaccine order

The private healthcare industry has asked the Centre to allow it to pool its vaccine demand for better procurement terms from manufacturers, Nathealth industry group said on Thursday.

Healthcare federations and relevant arms of CII, FICCI, AHPI, IMA, PHD Chamber of Commerce, Assocham, Indian Chamber of Commerce, AMC, ANEI, AHEI, FHA Karnataka and Nathealth held a meeting on Thursday. The groups have come up with recommendations for the Central government in the run-up to the third phase of vaccination that starts on May 1.

“The Federations recommend that the private sector in India will pool their demand for effective flexible procurement to ensure high quality and uninterrupted access of lifesaving vaccines,” Nathealth said in a statement. “Private sector can assess emerging requirements from healthcare, telecom, retail, information technology, consumer, and other industry segments through rapid assessment. Private sector will also explore PPPs to share the national responsibility with Central and State governments.”

Ensuring continuity

The private sector will prioritise the rapid clinical trials for other critical, life-saving drugs, inhalers and therapies which are showing promising results for use in the treatment of Covid-19, apart from vaccines, it said.

“There is an urgent need for Central and State governments to ensure continuity of supplies for the next 30-60 days, especially for existing eligible population and those eligible for second vaccination,” the statement added.

“The government is also requested to ensure that there is consistency in vaccine administration guidelines across States through standard operating guidelines for engagement with the private sector,” it said.