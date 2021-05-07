Public Interest Entities: NFRA publishes provisional database of companies, auditors

The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA), a regulatory body that oversees public interest entities as regards their compliance to accounting and auditing standards, has compiled a provisional database of companies and their auditors as of March 31, 2019.

This includes about 6,500 companies comprising listed companies (around 5,300), unlisted companies (around 1,000), and insurance and banking companies.

Available on website

The auditor details for many of these companies have been compiled while for the remaining cases, this exercise is in progress. This provisional data has been published on the website of the NFRA (https://www.nfra.gov.in/nfra_domain), an official release said. This data will be updated/revised going forward based on the collection of further data and information. “Similar exercise for compilation of the database as of March 31, 2020 will be undertaken shortly,” release added.

Public interest entities group includes all listed companies, and large unlisted companies. To establish this database, the NFRA has been engaging with the Corporate Data Management (CDM) division of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and three recognised stock exchanges in India.