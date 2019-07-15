Rajya Sabha: BJP member suggests ‘one nation, one electricity tariff’

A BJP Rajya Sabha member suggested uniform electricity tariffs across the country to ensure affordable power for all.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the House, Swait Malik of the BJP highlighted that power tariffs varies across states. He said while one has to pay Rs 8 per unit of electricity in Punjab, consumers in neighbouring states of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir were paying much less.

Malik said that poor people in Punjab were forced to switch off appliances, like fans, to save money due to high power tariff . He also said that industrial units were migrating from the state due to high cost of power. The BJP member said like GST, ‘one nation, one tax’, there should be ‘one nation, one electricity tariff’.

In the Union Budget presented in the Lok Sabha on July 5, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had outlined a ‘one nation, one grid’ initiative to bring affordable power to all the states.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said electricity was a state subject and there has to be some consensus for uniform power tariffs.