RCEP Ministerial: Trade experts, economists warn that pact would hit vulnerable sectors

As Trade Ministers from sixteen member countries of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) prepare to meet in Bangkok on Sunday to give a final shape to the ambitious trade and investment pact, a number of economists, trade experts and industry and farm bodies have underlined the need for India to opt out as they fear that it would hit sensitive industrial and farm sectors. Moreover, it would not result in substantial gains for the country especially in services, they argue.

“It seems that we are in the RCEP negotiations not to seek market but to find ways of protecting our domestic sectors from possible destruction. In agriculture, a whole range of items including dairy, rice, wheat and sugar need to be protected, especially from New Zealand and Australia. Most of the industrial sectors want protection from almost all members, including China. The investment agreement is another area of worry. There is no option but to get out of RCEP,” pointed out Biswajit Dhar, Professor, Jawaharlal Nehru University, speaking at a panel discussion organised by Focus on the Global South and Third World Network on Friday evening.

The RCEP countries, which include the ten-member ASEAN, India, China, South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, are looking at wrapping up the negotiations by November this year in time for the ASEAN Summit. In fact, Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, while addressing the opening ceremony for the 51st ASEAN Economic Ministers' meeting and related meetings in Bangkok on Friday, said that he saw ``promising conclusion’’ of the RCEP negotiations.

However, the deadline for conclusion has been postponed several times before as the proposed agreement is ambitious with a large number of components including goods, services, investments, intellectual property and government procurement.

According to Jayant Dasgupta, former Ambassador of India to the WTO, India must move very carefully in the on-going negotiations and weigh all its options. “The RCEP indeed could tilt the balance adversely against the Indian industry and agriculture. We need to set our own house in order first,” he said.

Dhar also pointed out that the RCEP was not offering India anything substantial in the services sector, the one area where the country could have gained significantly. Agriculture expert, Devinder Sharma, said that even if there were some gains in services, which were quite unlikely, it was not correct to “sacrifice” the farm sector for such benefits. “Agriculture has suffered a lot because of the various free trade pacts signed so far. We can’t continue to do so,” he said.

A large number of industry representatives from sectors including steel, engineering goods, textiles, and heavy industries have also asked the Commerce Minister not to open the market to RCEP countries including China by lowering or eliminating import duties.

RCEP will open up India’s market for China, which has shifted its focus from the US way back in 2012 is slowly increasing its exports to Asian countries including India, pointed out Jayati Ghosh, Professor, JNU. “The RCEP pact will open up India’s economy to countries which already have trade surpluses with India,” she said.

India is hesitant about opting out of the proposed RCEP negotiations as once concluded it would result in the largest free trade bloc accounting for about 3 billion or 45 per cent of the world population, 40 per cent of global trade and around one third of the world's GDP.

With the on-going trade war between the US and China and the rising protectionism world over, RCEP proponents argue that it would provide a zone for stable growth in trade and investments.