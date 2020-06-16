Reduce import dependence in steel sector: Dharmendra Pradhan

He also said that the domestic steel manufacturers have all the capabilities to cater to the future requirements for steel in the sector. Meeting steel demand domestically and reducing import dependence will significantly enhance employment opportunities in the sector and would also give boost to growth of micro, small and medium enterprises in the steel sector and lead them to produce more value-added products.

Pradhan said that the oil and gas sector is one of the largest end-users of steel pipes and tubes, with pipeline being the major mode of transport for petroleum, oil, and lubricant products. Expansion of city gas distribution network to cover 70 per cent of India’s population, refining capacity augmentation, plan to setup 10,000 CNG stations, exploration and production activities - all will drive steel demand in the sector.

Addressing a webinar on ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat: Fostering Domestic Steel Usage in Oil & Gas Sector’, Pradhan said that Indian steel sector can strive to be a major player at the global stage, only after it fulfils all the domestic requirements. “Domestic players should rise to the occasion so that cost does not escalate in our efforts to promote localization of supply chain,” he said.

There must be a push on enhancing domestic steel usage in the country and reducing import dependence for meeting oil and gas sector’s steel requirements, according to Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Steel.

Please Subscribe to get access to one of our early bird packs. Or click on Free Trial to get 14 days free trial.

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!