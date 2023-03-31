Retail inflation for industrial workers spiked up in February 2023 at 6.16 per cent compared to 5.04 per cent in the same month last year. The inflation print was, however, flat when compared to 6.16 per cent in January 2023.

“Year-on-year inflation for the month stood at 6.16 per cent compared to 6.16 per cent for the previous month (January, 2023) also and 5.04 per cent during the corresponding month (February 2022) a year before,” a Labour Bureau statement said.

Food inflation

It stated that food inflation stood at 6.13 per cent against 5.69 per cent of the previous month and 5.09 per cent during the corresponding month a year ago.

The Labour Bureau, an attached office of the Ministry of Labour & Employment, has been compiling Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) every month on the basis of retail prices collected from 317 markets spread over 88 industrially important centres in the country.

The index is compiled for 88 centres and all-India and is released on the last working day of succeeding month.

