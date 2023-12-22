The Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Reliance Retail’s JioMart as part of its efforts to enhance the outreach of the products of self-help groups (SHGs) of Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM).

This will bring SHGs under MoRD’s SARAS collection brand onto JioMart offering a range of handlooms and handicrafts products from traditional textiles to pantry, home décor and beauty products.

In a statement, Additional Secretary, Rural Livelihoods, Ministry of Rural Development, Charanjit Singh said that this collaboration will enable SHGs to be on-boarded as sellers onto the e-commerce fold on JioMart. He added that this initiative will further boost MoRD’s provision under the SARAS collection to be available to a larger consumer base.

“With this alliance, SHGs will get to widen their market and visibility and offer their curated products to customers of JioMart across India. As part of the partnership between MoRD and JioMart, once on-boarded, all SHG sellers associated with the DAY-NRLM will get to avail benefits and guidance in growing their businesses online,” an official statement added.

Ravi Prakash Gandhi, President and Chief of Public Policy and Regulatory, Reliance Retail added, “We firmly believe and embrace the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative and this partnership helps us align and further strengthens our commitment. We aim to transform the digital retail ecosystem in the country and through this collaboration we want to empower growth and also facilitate digitisation of millions of SHGs. I am sure this initiative will play a pivotal role in transforming lives and strengthen the livelihoods of local artisans and small businesses in India.”

JioMart will also help set-up and support them to navigate and operate their account on the marketplace. Additionally, JioMart will jointly participate in trainings and workshops facilitated by MoRD to enable sellers to familiarise selling experience on the portal. It will provide post-launch training and support to sellers to grow their business on the marketplace and will also be offered to participate in a variety of marketing promotions on the platform.