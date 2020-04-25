Salons, restaurants, barber shops cannot open: MHA clarifies

My Five: Of 7-minute workouts, meditation & planned weekends
Frederic Widell, VP and Head of South Asia & MD, Oriflame India1. I start my day with a 7-minute workout ...
After its late night order allowing local shops to open, the Ministry of Home Affairs, in a series of tweets on Saturday, clarified that in rural areas, all shops except shopping malls will be allowed to open. In urban regions, all standalone, neighbourhood shops and shops in residential complexes will be allowed to operate.
These shops will need to open with 50 per cent workforce, and they will need to adhere strictly to safety norms like wearing masks and social distancing.
But, “shops in markets/market complexes and shopping malls are not allowed to open,” in urban regions, MHA stated. It also said that salons, restaurants and barber shops would remain closed.
The MHA has stressed that no shops are allowed to open in the hotspot or containment zones.
Industry executives are now awaiting guidelines and permissions from State governments.
Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), said, “Now the State governments have to take decision in this regard, and accordingly, the shops can be open.”
CAIT has also appealed to traders across the country to not open their shops in their “extreme enthusiasm” and await the order of respective State government.
In a statement, Retailers Association of India (RAI) said, “We feel the current circular is open to interpretation and needs more clarity for easier implementation - terms like market complexes are not easily understood. We at RAI are willing to work with the Government to make this process of opening retail easier without compromising on social distancing norms.”
“Keeping in mind the current environment and lessons learnt by opening up of essential retail through the lockout, we would recommend that the Government to open up all channels of retail on a date that it feels safe with the social distancing norms clearly defined. Local authorities can ensure strict implementation and action,” RAI stated while adding that malls should also be allowed to open.
MHA has also said that e-commerce companies will only be permitted to sell “essential goods”.
A spokesperson for Flipkart said that the “gradual opening up of delivery of non-essential goods through e-commerce will help meet consumer needs, which include items that will enable them to work from home, stay in touch with others and also address the rising temperature across the country. E-commerce can help meet these requirements in a safe and secure way, while ensuring social distancing and allowing the Government in continuing their efforts to contain this situation."
The company also said that “e-commerce can also support in easing the burden of piled up inventory of MSMEs and help in the delivery of these products to consumers in a safe and secure way while following the robust safety SOPs.”
At the same time, the spokesperson said that the company welcomes the government's decision of providing gradual relaxations in retail.
Frederic Widell, VP and Head of South Asia & MD, Oriflame India1. I start my day with a 7-minute workout ...
Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are known to potentially cause heart rhythm problems, and these could be ...
Even as global efforts are under way for a vaccine against the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), the world marks ...
Donald Trump is not known for finesse when he wants what he wants. He wanted HCQS (hydroxychloroquine ...
Taking into account the disruption to daily life caused by the pandemic, the Centre has announced a series of ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 were choppy and dropped slightly last week; near-term view is mixed
For investors, comprehending the various nuances of investing in debt funds and decoding the endless jargon ...
We initiated a buy on MCX in November 2018. That was when NSE and BSE had flagged their first commodity ...
In a world under lockdown, the kitchen is a ticket to freedom and food is a source of solace as well as ...
As the social fabric frays in a global pandemic, theories of the virtuously selfish individual come in for ...
Author Stephen Jenkinson’s writings on death are a salve when confronted with the fragility of being alive
A Goa resident reflects on how the lockdown has robbed her village of familiar faces, conversations and ...
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...