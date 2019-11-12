SBI's Economic Research team cuts India's FY20 GDP forecast to 5%

State Bank of India's economic research team has sharply cut India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) forecast for FY2020 to 5 per cent from 6.1 per cent earlier in the backdrop of synchronized global slowdown and an alarming contraction in the index of industrial production (IIP) for September.

The team, in their report 'EcoWrap', have projected Q2 (July-September) GDP growth at 4.2 per cent. They expect growth rate to pick up pace in FY2021 to 6.2 per cent.

"Our acceleration rate for 33 leading indicators at 85 per cent in October 2018 is down to just 17 per cent in September 2019, with such decline gaining traction from March 2019. Even IIP growth number for September 2019 was –4.3 per cent, which is quite alarming," said Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser.

The team believes the growth rate in FY20 should be looked through the prism of synchronized global slowdown (countries have witnessed 22-716 basis point decline between June’18 and Jun’19, and India cannot be isolated). India is also significantly lower in Economic Uncertainty Index when compared globally.

SBI research team assessed that Moody’s change in India's outlook from stable to negative will not have any significant impact as rating actions are always a laggard indicator and the markets this time have categorically given a thumbs down to such a move.

Larger rate cuts

The research team now expects larger rate cuts from RBI in December policy. However, such rate cut is unlikely to lead to any immediate material revival, rather it might result in potential financial instability as debt financed consumption against an increasing household leverage had not worked in countries and India cannot be an exception.

"The contemporary issue for macro-economists is to focus on assuring adequate aggregate demand and the role of fiscal policy in this context is of paramount importance. Much of the reluctance about use of fiscal policy in India currently appears from the fact that the monetary policy space is still adequate. This we believe could be counterproductive," said Ghosh.

In essence, markets are not unduly worried about fiscal deficit and await clarity from Government on the extent of fiscal slippage in current fiscal. Such an announcement could in fact be good for the markets, he added.

Lasting solution for NBFCs, need of the hour

Against such growth slowdown, the team observed that it is imperative that India adheres to no negative policy surprises in sectors like Telecom, Power and NBFCs (non-banking finance companies). For example, it is imperative that a lasting solution is worked out for the NBFC sector that has been much delayed now.

The team believes that given the crisis of confidence in the financial markets, provision of central bank liquidity for NBFCs is necessary to ensure the stability of the financial system.

"With every passing day the risk increases that the not so better rated NBFCs in their quest to achieve the capital ratio could do it through deleveraging and reduction of their assets, thus prolonging the credit crunch. It is reminiscent of the back loading of mega bank recapitalisation that was unveiled only in 2017," said Ghosh.

What is thus needed is a credible front-loading of backstop against good quality assets which can be used quickly to absorb potential losses for NBFCs, if they materialise. Similarly, the woes of the telecom sector need to be addressed so that new investors are encouraged to set up new networks in the country.

Simultaneously, the team said it is perplexing that a growing economy is witnessing a contraction in power demand with Discoms buying less power for reasons well known. Average PLF (plant load factor) of thermal plants dipped to all time low of 48.9 per cent in October. Renewables generation declined by 6.4 per cent despite 15 per cent increase in installed capacity.