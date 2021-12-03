Service PMI dropped a bit, still expanded at second-fastest pace in 10 years

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for services dripped a tad to 58.1 in November from 58.4 in October. This is different from Manufacturing PMI, which rose in November.
Still, economic research firm IHS Markit said that services output expanded at the second-fastest pace in over a decade during November. It also indicated that the Indian service sector strengthened, with a substantial upturn in new orders underpinning output growth. "Although companies forecast higher business activity volumes over the course of the coming year, the expansion is expected to be restricted by price pressures. According to monitored companies, the upturn reflected sustained increases in new work and ongoing improvements in market conditions, it said.
Commenting on the latest survey results, Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at IHS Markit, said that the recovery of the Indian service sector was extended to November, with a robust improvement in sales enabling the second-fastest rise in business activity in nearly ten-and-a-half years. Companies were somewhat convinced that output levels would continue to increase in the year ahead, but worries regarding inflationary pressures weighed on confidence again.
Further, she said that services firms saw their expenses increase further in November, and one of the greatest extents in a decade. Some of the additional cost burdens were shared with customers in November via upward revisions to selling prices. The rate of charge inflation eased from October, however, and was only moderate.
"Looking at the manufacturing and service sectors combined, the results are even more encouraging and bode well for economic performance in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021/22 so far. With production growth quickening considerably in November, private sector output expanded at the fastest pace since January 2012," she said.
The PMI data are released every month by IHS Markit in advance of comparable official economic data. Services has a share of 57 per cent in Gross Value Added (GVA), while for manufacturing, it is over 14 per cent. Both PMIs are prepared by compiling responses from questionnaires sent to a panel of around 400 companies, each from the manufacturing and services sector. A diffusion index is calculated for each survey variable. The indices vary between 0 and 100, with a reading above 50 indicating an overall increase compared to the previous month and below 50 an overall decrease.
