Services exports from India touch record high of $254.4 billion in FY22

Services exports from India touched a record high of $254.4 billion in FY22 with top contributions from sectors such as telecommunications, computer and information services, other business services, and transport, according to a government release.

Services exports also hit an all-time monthly high of $26.9 billion in March 2022.

Last month, the Commerce & Industry Ministry had released early estimates of services exports for FY22 pegging export figures at $250 billion, a 21.31 per cent growth over FY21.

The previous high in services exports was achieved in FY20 when exports were at $213.9 billion, the release said.

“Telecommunications, computer and information services, other business services, and transport are the top contributors in services exports during April-December 2021 (latest available),” the statement said.

India’s overall exports (including services and merchandise) was at $676.2 billion FY22. Goods exports during the fiscal over-shot the target of $400 billion to touch around $420 billion.