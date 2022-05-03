hamburger

Exports up 24 per cent to $38 bn in April

PTI | New Delhi, May 3 | Updated on: May 03, 2022
In 2021-22, India’s exports touched a record high of $419.65 billion

In 2021-22, India’s exports touched a record high of $419.65 billion | Photo Credit: K_ K_ Mustafah

Imports in April grew 26.55 per cent to $58.26 billion

Exports rose by 24.22 per cent to $38.19 billion in April on account of healthy performance by sectors like petroleum products, electronic goods and chemicals, the commerce ministry said on Tuesday.

Imports during the month grew 26.55 per cent to 58.26 billion. The trade deficit in April 2022 widened to $20.07 billion as against $15.29 billion in the year-ago period, it said.

