Spike in search for ‘placement consultancies’ and ‘job training’: study

‘Placement consultancies’, ‘Job Training’ and ‘Entrance Exam Coaching’ are the top three education-related service categories that have seen a spike in online searches, according to a recent study conducted by AI-driven tech platform Sulekha.com

The spike in search for placement consultancies and job training reflects the massive unemployment scenario in the country and the increasing need for job seekers and employees to upskill themselves to stay relevant in the narrowing job market.

“According to CMIE (Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy), India’s unemployed count in December rose to 38.7 million. This data is consistent with the education-related service categories that have witnessed an increase in the month of December i.e. placement consultancies and job training,” Satya Prabhakar, Founder and CEO of Sulekha.com, was quoted in the study.

India’s unemployment rate shot up sharply in December to 9.1 per cent from 6.5 per cent in November, the highest since the economic recovery started in June. This comes on the back of high unemployment in rural India, raising doubts over the ongoing economic recovery, CMIE said last week.

The Sulekha.com study was based on visits and searches, by nearly 2 lakh users across the top eight cities, that landed on Sulekha in December 2020.

It revealed that education-related service categories grew by 30 per cent across the top eight cities between November and December.

Chennai, Delhi and Bengaluru were the top three cities in online searches followed by Hyderabad and Mumbai.

Trends in tier-2 cities

The study, which captures trends in service categories in education, said that job training, placement consultancies and language training are the three education-related services that are leading in Chennai. These services have grown by 20 per cent since November.

Delhi, which witnessed 43 per cent growth in education-related services since November, saw placement consultancies, job training and competitive exam coaching as the top three searches.

In Bengaluru, the top three education-related services are placement consultancies, job training and distance education. These services have grown by 20 per cent since November, the report said.

The report also shows that search for education-related services in Tier-2 cities like Pune and Ahmedabad grew faster than the bigger metros. For instance, search for education-related services in Pune and Ahmedabad increased by 40 per cent and 54 per cent respectively between November and December against an increase of 32 per cent for Mumbai during the same period.