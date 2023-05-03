The counsels for the consolidated Committee of Creditors (CoC) and administrator for the insolvent Srei group of companies will present their arguments regarding the evaluation matrix and alleged relaxation provided to an isolated resolution applicant before the Kolkata bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Wednesday.

The counsel appearing on behalf of Authum Investment and Infrastructure had, on Tuesday, argued about the evaluation matrix that gave National Asset Reconstruction Company (NARCL) a higher score in the bid submitted for the Srei group companies. According to the counsel, there was lack of certainty of recovery from the underlying assets of the corporate debtor and hence the repayment to creditors could be impacted. Moreover, they questioned the relaxation in the evaluation matrix foran isolated resolution applicant, namely NARCL.

Following the completion of the challenge mechanism process, the Srei group entities had received three bids. The consolidated CoC for two insolvent Srei companies approved NARCL’s offer of ₹5,555 crore in NPV terms including upfront cash of ₹3,180 crore, with the highest voting (89.25 per cent) among the bidders. The resolution plan submitted by Authum Investment and Infrastructure (₹5,526 crore in NPV terms) received 84.86 per cent vote, while the consortium of Varde Partners and Arena Investors (₹4,680 crore in NPV terms) got 9 per cent vote.

Authum Investment and Infrastructure, whose financial bid was adjudged the second-highest in terms of NPV, filed a petition before the Kolkata bench of NCLT against the evaluation matrix.