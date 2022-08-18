Steel Ministry extends PLI scheme to September 15

he Union Ministry of Steel has yet again extended the last date for receipt of applications under the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for specialty steel. The deadline is now extended to September 15.

“The last date for receipt of applications under the PLI scheme for specialty steel through the online application window has been extended up to September 15,” the Ministry said in a statement.

The Cabinet had approved the PLI scheme for specialty steel to be implemented over FY24 to FY30 with a budget outlay of ₹6,322 crore.

The government anticipates nearly ₹ 40,000 crore investment and 25 million tonne capacity addition for specialty steel

Industries’ feedback

Following poor response, and based on feedback from some of the user industries, the Ministry has made at least four extension to the deadline.

Earlier, the last date was March 29; then extended to April 30, again to May 31 and later to June 30. The next extension was till July 31.

The Ministry had chosen five categories of specialty steel under the PLI scheme. These include coated or plated steel products, high strength steel, specialty rails, alloy steel products and steel wires, and electrical steel.