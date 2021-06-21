Steel sector can boost industry in Eastern India: Pradhan

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee founders of Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing
With skilled human capital, abundance of natural resources and an aspirational population, eastern India is poised to create a tech-enabled manufacturing ecosystem, Minister of Steel Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday.
Very few nations are blessed with the abundance of natural resources as much as eastern India is, he said at an event by Indian Institute of Metals. The Mission Purvodaya launched in the steel sector has potential to spur a new era of development in the eastern India, Pradhan said.
Governments need to promote industrial development along with sustainable development and policies have to be more people, business and environment friendly, he added. Development and ecology can co-exist, he said.
He also spoke about efforts made by the Government of India in giving boost to logistical infrastructure in the eastern India including inland waterways. Pradhan spoke about the rich heritage of architecture, maritime economy and also industrial development in eastern India and said that time has come to reclaim that glory.
