There has been a strong recovery in average daily fliers. The number of weekly average daily fliers have increased by at least 50,000. The average daily fliers stood at 2.49 lakh in the week ended February 12, 2022 compared with 1.96 lakh in the week ended February 5.

Earlier this year, the average number of daily fliers had dropped below 3 lakh due to the rise in Omicron varient of Covid-19. However, it looks like there is some recovery in air travel.

For the week ended February 12, the average number of daily departures improved to 1,870 from 1,663 in the previous week. The number of fliers per departure also increased to 133 from 118, according to a report from ICICI Securities.

The results for the listed airline, IndiGo, too, showed signs of recovery. IndiGo reported a consolidated net loss of ₹620.1 crore for the October-December quarter of FY21 (Q3FY21),against a net profit of ₹490.5 crore in the year-ago period. The airline, however, narrowed its loss from ₹1,194.8 crore incurred in the September quarter of FY21.

It is expected that SpiceJet will declare its results on Tuesday.