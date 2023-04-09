Tamil Nadu government is reported to have received commitments for ₹30,000 crore worth of investments in electric vehicle manufacturing and associated segments.

The State has been at the forefront of attracting investments in EV manufacturing. It is one of the States to provide the strongest manufacturing incentives in the EV sector. Locations like Hosur and Krishnagiri in the Western region is emerging as EV manufacturing hub like the Sriperumbudur and Oragadam corridors.

Electric two-wheeler manufacturers such as Ola Electric, Ather Energy, and Ampere Electric have set up large manufacturing units in the State, while TVS Motor Company is also rolling out electric products out of its Hosur factory where it plans to ramp up the capacity further.

“Total committed investments conservatively will be in the region of about ₹30,000 crore. Also, many more investment proposals are in the discussion stage and we are hopeful to get a majority share of the total EV-related investments in India,” said a senior official in the government.

Since more and more EV companies are evincing interest to set up shops in the State, the government has been focussing on creating dedicated industrial infrastructure for the EV industry.

Future Mobility and E-Vehicle Park

As there has been a bigger interest for the EV companies to locate their production units in places like Hosur and Krishnagiri due to the proximity to Bengaluru, the IT capital of India that provides some benefits in the software and IT systems, SIPCOT is in the process of establishing a Future Mobility and E-Vehicle Park over 300 acres at SIPCOT Industrial Park, Shoolagiri, Krishnagiri District at an estimated cost of ₹300 crore.

The British High Commission has assisted in preparing a Conceptual Master Plan for the development of the Future Mobility Park.

This EV park may house units that manufacture electric vehicles, drones, autonomous vehicles and their components, advanced cell manufacturing, power electronics, sensors & PCBs, and electric motors.

Since Chennai’s manufacturing corridor has a notable auto component and electronics ecosystem, the State government also intends to set up a new EV park near Thiruvallur.

The two EV parks will be ready in a year’s time. Land parcels are ready for the companies. “The one-year time is for creating the allied infrastructure in the parks,” said the official.