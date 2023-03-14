A consumer perception survey, conducted jointly by Climate Trends and Clean Mobility Shift, has shown that commercial vehicle owners in Tamil Nadu are wary of shifting to electric vehicles (EVs) due to high upfront cost, insufficient charging infrastructure and low pick up of the vehicles. As much as 56 out of the 81 respondents (70 per cent) said they would not shift to EVs.

However, this appears to be a perception issue, because only 5 per cent of three-wheeler (3W) cargo fleet owners, 15 per cent of cab owners and 17 per cent of four-wheeler (4W) cargo owners and 29 per cent of ‘last mile delivery’ fleet owners are aware of benefits arising out of the recently-announced EV policy of Tamil Nadu.

Across all these sectors, the willingness to buy EVs increased significantly if EVs were at par with conventional vehicles in cost and sufficient charging infrastructure existed.

However close to 60 per cent of last-mile delivery fleet owners showed willingness to switch. Among private users, while 44 per cent of the respondents were willing to buy an electric two-wheeler (2W), only 4 per cent were looking to buy electric 4Ws.

The survey findings were released at an event in Chennai in the presence of S Krishnan, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries Department, Govt of Tamil Nadu, and was followed by a discussion among experts representing the EV industry, think-tanks, and government departments, including those working on transport policy.

“The early findings of this survey were shared with us during the policy revision consultations, and has helped us frame the new policy.” He said that the findings showed that “we have a lot more work to do on raising awareness about the policy among users,” said Krishnan.

Aarti Khosla, Director, Climate Trends, a Delhi-based company that is into capacity building for climate action, observed that understanding consumer mindset is “necessary to design effective policies and programmes that encourage long- term behavioural change and adoption of new technologies like EVs. We are seeing EVs as a big hope for the future of clean cities.”

These survey findings highlight the need for continued policy support to address related to high upfront cost and charging infrastructure in focus cities, Khosla said.

The revised TN State EV policy, released recently, addresses these concerns through greater focus on fleet electrification, demand side incentives for commercial segments and increased charging.

“Now efforts should be made to socialise this policy, ensure effective implementation, and simplify processes for consumers and industry players alike to avail policy benefits,” Khosla added.