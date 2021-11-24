‘Tariff hike may hit marketshare of Vodafone Idea, Airtel’

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
The increase in average revenue per user (ARPU) due to tariff hikes by Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea could be dampened by marketshare loss and a churn in the subscriber base, according to experts.
“Operators have effected the tariff increase across prepaid plans, but the significant hike in base 2G plans could lead to some slippage of subscribers. We would have liked it more if the players had taken a steeper hike in 4G data plans while maintaining the affordability of 2G mobile services,” said a report by ICIC Securities.
This week, Airtel and Vodafone announced 20-25 per cent increase in prepaid tariffs while keeping postpaid plans unchanged, with the highest hike for their 2G pack.
Why telecom operators are increasing tariffs now?
According to ICICI Securities, this “would make telecom service less affordable”. It pointed out that the price hike for the heavily discounted unlimited 4G data plans was less in comparison. It foresaw declining subscriptions “in the next few quarters due to reduced affordability in base 2G plans, and SIM consolidation”. It says subscribers are likely to downgrade to cheaper plans and that “the new plans make JioPhone Next relatively attractive”.
As telcos hike tariffs, is the party over for consumers?
According to a report by Motilal Oswal, “[The base plan] has now increased to ₹99, compelling consumers to recharge to higher plans, offering a huge push to ARPU. However, this may result in further consolidation of dual SIM cards, increasing churn.” So, while the tariff hike will improve cash flow — as EBITDA could increase to ₹9,500 crore from ₹5,500 crore annually, to meet the requirement of ₹8,000-10,000 crore for capex and bank debt servicing — the marketshare loss and subscriber churn could potentially derail the cash generation, as happened during the previous hike, the report says.
Experts see a 16.7 per cent blended ARPU rise for Bharti and Vodafone Idea due to the tariff hike. The ICICI Securities report explained, “Prepaid constitutes approximately 80 per cent of mobility revenues for Bharti and VIL; and new tariffs should result in 21 per cent prepaid ARPU rise. We see 16.7 per cent increase in blended ARPU/ revenue for Bharti and VIL.”
“This hike, catering to approximately 70 per cent of its revenue pool, can potentially offer an incremental EBITDA of ₹38 billion [₹3,800 crore] (2QFY22 annualised), that is, a 68 per cent jump v/s 13 per cent for Bharti,” the Motilal Oswal report added.
“VIL’s cash flow crunch will get addressed provided the current subscriber churn is arrested, with ₹8,000-10,000 crore of estimated annual capex and interest expense. It needs immediate funding for ₹6,400 crore of NCD repayments due between Dec ’21 and Mar ’22,” said Motilal Oswal.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
Shiv Kunal Verma’s depiction of the lesser talked about Indo-Pakistan war is a book that will delight not just ...
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...