Tata Power bags 110-MW solar power project from KSEBL

Tata Power has received a Letter of Award from Kerala State Electricity Board Limited (KSEBL) to develop a 110 MW solar power project.

The energy will be supplied to KSEBL under a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement, said Tata Power. The Company has won this capacity in a bid announced by KSEBL in September 2020. The project has to be commissioned within 18 months from the date of execution of the PPA.

With this, Tata Power’s renewable capacity will increase to 4,032 MW, out of which 2,667 MW is operational and 1,365 MW is under implementation including 110 MW won under this LoA.

Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power, said, “We are proud to announce that we have been awarded 110 MW Solar Project by KSEBL, and are thankful to the Government of Kerala and the officials at KSEBL for this opportunity. We are delighted to contribute towards the realisation of our country’s commitment towards clean and green energy through solar power generation”.

In June, Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited, wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power, has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd. (MSEDCL) to develop a 100 MW solar project in Maharashtra.