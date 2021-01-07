Tata Power bags 110-MW solar power project from KSEBL

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Tata Power has received a Letter of Award from Kerala State Electricity Board Limited (KSEBL) to develop a 110 MW solar power project.
The energy will be supplied to KSEBL under a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement, said Tata Power. The Company has won this capacity in a bid announced by KSEBL in September 2020. The project has to be commissioned within 18 months from the date of execution of the PPA.
With this, Tata Power’s renewable capacity will increase to 4,032 MW, out of which 2,667 MW is operational and 1,365 MW is under implementation including 110 MW won under this LoA.
Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power, said, “We are proud to announce that we have been awarded 110 MW Solar Project by KSEBL, and are thankful to the Government of Kerala and the officials at KSEBL for this opportunity. We are delighted to contribute towards the realisation of our country’s commitment towards clean and green energy through solar power generation”.
In June, Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited, wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power, has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd. (MSEDCL) to develop a 100 MW solar project in Maharashtra.
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
I am contemplating taking early retirement now at 53 years of age. I will be drawing regular pension ₹38,000.
Investors can re-enter after there is more clarity on demand sustainability
The fund’s category change does not alter its investment process that has delivered strongly
If you have only a pure vanilla term cover and a health plan, then you should get personal accident insurance ...
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
The clinician scientist on how to combat a mutating virus
Food cropped up as a leitmotif in Irrfan Khan’s films. On his birth anniversary today, a fan recalls some ...
A vehicle owner queues up for a colour-coded sticker — and wonders why he has to do so in Covid-19 times
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...