Tata Power jt venture targets villages lacking power supply

Freed from an inhuman practice
No more carrying night soil on the head. Nai Disha uplifts women through training in livelihood skills
Nearly a million people in India still need access to reliable and affordable power supplies, according to an estimate by Tata Power and the Rockefeller Foundation.
“We have an unprecedented opportunity to transform the lives of millions of people in India by providing access to power,” said Rajiv J Shah, President of The Rockefeller Foundation. He said that there is an opportunity to provide reliable and affordable power to one million people in the country.
This is an opportunity that TP Renewable Microgrid Limited, a joint venture between Tata Power and The Rockefeller Foundation will be exploring. The joint venture has anticipated a roll-out of 10,000 micro grids across the country where power supplies are restricted.
The view that there is a need to have the means to externally improve the power supply situation contrasts with the government’s claims of assuring 24×7 reliable supplies through power distribution companies.
“We will be targeting villages where there is intermittent access or where the power distribution companies are not keen on supplying power at the existing tariffs. We are targeting setting up these micro-grids in 10,000 of the 6 lakh villages in the country. This is going to supplement the work being done by the governments,” said Praveer Sinha, CEO at Tata Power.
The Rockefeller Foundation will be providing technical expertise to the enterprise, having built microgrids that distributed electricity to more than 200 villages in rural India, the statement said.
TP Renewable Microgrid Limited is expected to provide clean power to nearly 5 million households, directly impacting the lives of 25 million people over the next decade.
No more carrying night soil on the head. Nai Disha uplifts women through training in livelihood skills
This Himalayan Buddhist hamlet in Arunachal Pradesh is modernising at its own pace
Scroll around your 360-degree world with this reimagined 3-in-1 camera
Stylish but non-secure fit combines with pretty good sound
Pick up in retail volumes, higher demand during the festival season and favourable monsoon indicate a possible ...
Investors can, however, try to bottom-fish in mid and small-cap stocks
A strong break above ₹3,200 will strengthen the bullish momentum
The company should benefit from its brand strength and wide reach when demand revives
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism