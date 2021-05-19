Tata Projects secures Chennai Metro Rail tunnelling contract

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
Tata Projects Ltd has received a Chennai Metro Rail contract for a nine-km stretch of tunnelling and construction of four underground stations in Phase 2/Corridor 3 of the metro rail project.
The work involves construction of nine-km twin bored tunnels, totalling 18-kms from tunnel boring machine retrieval shaft near Venugopal Nagar to Kellys Station and construction of diaphragm walls of station box and entry/exit structures of Madhavaram Milk colony, Murari Hospital, Ayanavaram and Purasaiwakkam High Road Stations, including launching and retrieval shafts as required in the mentioned metro stations, said a company press release.
Raman Kapil, Vice-President & BU Head - Metros & Tunnels – Tata Projects Ltd, said, “We are happy to have secured the Letter of Acceptance for this prestigious order. Our company is executing underground metro projects in Mumbai and Pune while having completed Lucknow’s underground metro line..”
The first phase of the project covers a length of 45.046 km network two corridors – From Washermenpet to Airport (23 km) and Chennai Central to St Thomas Mount (22 km). The Phase 1 Extension from Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar was opened in February.
Phase II expansion for the length of 118.9 km network will have 128 stations across three corridors. Corridor-3 from Madhavaram to Sipcot (45.8 km); Corridor-4 from Lighthouse to Poonamalle Bypass (26.1 km); Corridor-5- from Madhavaram to Sholinganallur (47 km). The estimated cost of the project is ₹63,246 cr. This proposal is under the process of approval from the Government of India. The project will be completed by end of 2026, says information in CMRL website.
