To boost manufacturing and research in the technical textiles sector, the Textile Ministry will host `Technotex 2023’ in Mumbai next week where more than 150 technical textiles exhibitors and over 250 buyers from 30 countries including Taiwan, Germany, Switzerland, South Africa, South Korea, Russia, and Luxembourg, are likely to participate, according to the government.

The three-day exhibition and meet,‘Technotex 2023: Envisioning Indian Technical Textiles@ 2047’, will begin in Mumbai on February 22 and focus on promotion of technical textiles, including textiles meant for specific purposes like medical, defence, industrial, agriculture, automotive and building, a release issued by the Textiles Ministry stated.

“Technotex 2023 would support in exemplifying the immense potential for trade and investment between India and foreign countries in technical textiles sector. Now that India has assumed G-20 presidency, the event would offer an excellent opportunity to foster our international connects in the global technical textiles industry,” the release said.

Currently, Indian technical textiles market is the fifth largest in the world, sized at $22.5 billion in 2021-22., according to government estimates. The growth of technical textiles in India has gained significant momentum in the past five years, growing at 9-10 per cent per annum, the release said.