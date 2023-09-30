The Textiles Ministry has announced two Quality Control Orders (QCOs) for six items of medical textiles and twenty items of agro-textiles. The orders will come into force from April 1, 2024, per an official statement.

Certain exemptions have been extended to self help groups (SHGs) producing some of the items covered in the QCOs, while micro and small industries have been given more time for compliance.

“The conformity assessment requirements specified in these QCOs are equally applicable to domestic manufacturers as well as foreign manufacturers who intend to export their products to India. The Indian Government is of the opinion that it is necessary to do so in public interest to increase the standard and quality of agro-textiles and medical textiles,” the ministry said in a statement.

Medical textiles QCO encompasses a range of products vital to healthcare and hygiene such as sanitary napkins, shoe covers, dental bib/napkins, disposable baby diaper, reusable sanitary pad/ sanitary napkin/ period panties and medical bed sheet and pillow covers.

SHGs have been exempted from the medi-tech QCOs, fostering small-scale production for essential products such as sanitary napkins, baby diapers, and reusable sanitary pad/sanitary napkin/period panties, the release stated.

“Also, for the micro and small (SME) industry manufacturing sanitary napkins, baby diapers, and reusable sanitary pad/sanitary napkin/period panties, the medical textiles QCO shall come into force on October 1 2024 providing them sufficient time to comply with QCO conformity,” it said.