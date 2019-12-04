TS-iPass attracts ₹1.73 lakh cr investment in 5 years: KTR

How to be the Boss Lady
Work and home can never be a 50/50 compromise, says Apurva Purohit
Over ₹ 1.73 lakh crore investments have come into the State since the implementation of Telangana State Industrial Project Approval and Self Certification System (TS-iPASS), , said KT Rama Rao, Minister of Industries, Government of Telangana.
He said at a function to mark the completion of five years of the launch of TS-iPASS, that it has also helped generate over 13 lakh jobs.
The Telangana government had enacted the TS-iPASS in 2014 for speedy, single-point processing of applications for various clearances required to set up industries.
The clearances are time-bound and based on self-certification by the entrepreneurs. The objective was to create an investor-friendly environment in Telangana. Time limits for each approval vary from one day to a maximum of 30 days.
“We are committed to industrialisation of Telangana. With the support and guidance of investors, we will continue to bring in new reforms which will reduce corruption, improve ease of doing business and lower the cost of doing business,” he said.
He also presented a cheque of ₹305 crore towards subsidy to T-Pride (Telangana State Program for Rapid Incubation of Dalit Entrepreneurs) on the occasion.
In a separate statement, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) also hailed TS-iPASS. D Raju, Chairman, CII - Telangana, said: “TS-iPASS is one of the best industrial policies and made Telangana a pioneer in the country in terms of single window approvals for industry.”
.
Work and home can never be a 50/50 compromise, says Apurva Purohit
Chess champion Viswanathan Anand shares insights on coping with disruptive technology and overpowering the ...
Chitra Narayanan, Editorial Consultant, BusinessLine, in conversation with Apurva Purohit, President, Jagran ...
Name of the company: AmbeeSet up in: 2017Based in: Bengaluru Founder: Akshay Joshi, Madhusudan Anand and ...
Voluntary Provident Fund is easy to invest in, and tax-efficient
In the backdrop of Karvy's suspension by SEBI, Vijay Chandok, MD & CEO, ICICI Securities, talks about what ...
Tier-2/3 city properties are being promoted; but risks may not outweigh returns
On Monday, the rupee (INR) strengthened marginally as it closed the session at 71.66 versus its previous day ...
In poetry pocketbooks, grand ruins and glorious plazas, strains of music and fizzy colas, the country has ...
While Dhaka’s cycle rickshaws are head-turners with their kitschy hand-painted art, their creators are in ...
American writer of children’s books and graphic artist Dav Pilkey on making children laugh — and read
Painter Manu Parekh, who has just turned 80, on faith, flowers and his unwavering admiration for Varanasi
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...