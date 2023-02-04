Two new social sector ministries--Ministry of Ayush and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship--have adopted PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, per the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

The DPIIT, in a meeting this week, reviewed the progress made by social sector ministries in the adoption of PM Gati Shakti. In December 2022, it announced engaging with the social sector departments to see how the platform could be used to improve functioning in these sectors

A total of 12 social sector Ministries, including Higher Education, Women and Child Development, Tribal Affairs, Panchayati Raj, Health and Family Welfare, Sports, Rural Development, Culture and Department of Posts are in advanced stages of data integration in the NMP Platform, the DPIIT stated last month.

PM Gati Shakti - NMP for multi-modal connectivity, a ₹100 lakh crore project, is a digital platform to bring 16 Ministries, including Railways and Roadways together for integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects

At the review meeting, the DPIIT emphasised the significance of adopting the NMP and the transformative role it can play in integrated planning and synchronized implementation of infrastructure and social sector projects/schemes, an official statement said on Saturday.

Imaginative and innovative use of the NMP platform in planning, implementation, and monitoring programs/schemes for greater accessibility and last-mile connectivity to healthcare centers, hospitals, schools, and Anganwadi were mentioned to enhance public welfare.

“ ...cases of adoption of PM GatiShakti in Uttar Pradesh for integration of `Pahunch’ portal for the planning of schools with the NMP platform, optimisation of planning of Anganwadi in Gujarat, 5G planning tool, and street furniture planning in Chandigarh were mentioned as case studies and best practices from States,” the release stated..

Social Sector Ministries/Departments were motivated to engage with States and aspirational districts to facilitate its wider adoption at a different level.

