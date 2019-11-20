Union Cabinet approves key disinvestment proposals

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced that the cabinet has approved key disinvestment proposals. She said that the Cabinet had approved cutting the government's stake in select PSUs to below 51 per cent, while retaining management control.

Cabinet approves strategic disinvestment of Shipping Corp of India along with management control, she said, adding that the Cabinet had approved the strategic disinvestment along with management control in Concor, THDCIL.

NTPC to buy government's stake in power producer THDCIL, the Finance Minister said. It will also buy the government's stake in North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd (NEEPCO), she added.

Numaligarh Refinery to be carved out of BPCL before privatisation and will be taken over by another public sector company: FM.