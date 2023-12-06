Goodera’s ESG tech platform is a well-established cloud-based software that helps corporates manage the performance of their sustainability programs.

Using the platform, companies can automate the collection, maintenance, and approval of their ESG data; and ensure precise disclosures against global frameworks, standards, and rating requirements, including GRI, CSRD, SASB, ISSB, BRSR, DJSI, CDP to name a few.

As part of the acquisition, Uniqus will acquire marquee global ESG clients using Goodera’s ESG platform and the teams serving these clients will also become a part of Uniqus.

Post the acquisition, the platform is being renamed as ESG UniVerse.

Jamil Khatri, Co-Founder and CEO of Uniqus, said, “One of the major challenges faced by companies in the area of ESG is the weakly integrated data that resides across different information systems. By integrating Goodera’s tech stack with our consulting expertise, our overall ESG offering will bridge this gap through a single platform for businesses to measure, monitor, analyse, benchmark, and improve their ESG performance, and meet regulatory and rating norms productively and accurately.”

The acquisition is a part of Uniqus’ strategy of integrating technology with consulting to address client needs on a holistic basis. With the growing focus on ESG and related disclosures, clients will benefit through access to a technology platform that enables them to manage their varied ESG data and reporting requirements in an efficient and structured manner, while ensuring the highest level of data integrity.