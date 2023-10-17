India’s decision to put in place an import management system for laptops, tablets, and personal computers from November 1, 2023, dropping an earlier reference to`licences’, has resulted in a spate of questions at the WTO from China, US, Taiwan, and South Korea seeking clarity on the measures.

While India replaced the word licencing with import authorisation, that will be issued to importers once they register with the DGFT, apparently to avoid the needless “negative connotation”, and also decided to go easy with the registration process initially, some countries raised concerns about the “surprise” announcements.

“China’s representative noted at the WTO Committee on Market Access meeting on Monday that there have been recent reports on India implementing an import registration management system instead of the import licencing requirement. It asked India to provide clarification about the rapidly changing measures and the purpose of this policy,” a Geneva-based trade official told businessline.

The US, too, expressed its concern about the hasty manner in which the new regulations on the import of electronic hardware were developed as no prior notice was provided nor public comments sought. “The US representative stated that India had also not provided any detailed information on the operational aspects of the import requirements which led to uncertainty for exporters and downstream users,” the official said.

The DGFT had issued a notification on August 3 this year imposing licencing conditions on imports of laptops, tablets, all-in-one PCs, and ultra-small form factor computers and servers applicable with immediate effect. Subsequently, the government decided to postpone implementation by about three months, till October 31, following protests from the industry.

The Commerce & Industry Ministry has now decided to drop the word `licences’ completely as it sounds “needlessly restrictive” and replace it with ‘import authorisations’ which are to be issued once importers register on the import management system from November 1 and enter their requirements.

“Initially, import authorisation will be issued for whatever quantity the industry wants to import. However, at some point later, if the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology wants to place some quota restrictions, it could be considered. There will be a need to scrutinise the total value of imports at that time,” another official said.

The term of the import authorisation to be issued for laptop imports has also not been finalised yet. An authorisation usually remains valid for a year, but the DGFT and MeitY can together take a final call on the validity period, the official added.

Also read: Gaming PCs emerge as bright spot for laptop makers in a slowing market

While the US welcomed the possible delay in the implementation of restrictive measures, it asked India to resend the requirements in light of their potential impact on trade and WTO requirements. It warned that the the surprise announcement of import licencing requirements without notice or seeking the public could alienate US-based firms which could hesitate to do business with India, the Geneva-based trade official said.

South Korea stressed that the proposed measures by India seemed inconsistent with WTO rules and could consequently create unnecessary trade barriers. It requested India to reconsider the implementation of these measures and provide detailed clarifications and information on this issue, including its timeline.

MeitY had earlier said the process would address India’s security concerns as IT hardware items, which ran a risk of being bugged. A large part of the $7-8 billion of laptops, tablets, and computers imported annually into the country comes from China, which, too, could be monitored.