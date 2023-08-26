US Trade Representative Katherine Tai raised concerns related to India’s import licensing requirements for technological equipment, including laptops, tablets and personal computers, in her bilateral meeting with Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday.

“She noted that there were stakeholders that needed an opportunity to review and provide inputs to ensure that the policy, if implemented, does not have an adverse impact on US exports to India,” according to a readout on Tai’s meeting with Goyal issued by the USTR Press Office on Saturday.

Businessline had reported in its edition dated August 25 that the USTR was likely to take up the US industry’s concerns on import restrictions on laptops and computers in her bilateral with Goyal.

“Ambassador Tai and Minister Goyal agreed to explore this issue further and find a solution that addresses both countries’ concerns.” the readout noted.

India’s agenda at the meeting included speeding up the qualification process for the country’s participation in the US government procurement exercise and intensifying partnership in critical minerals, sources said.

US government procurement is important for India as federal spends are substantial, estimated at about an annual $665 billion in 2020, per official figures.

Tai and Goyal also discussed the seventh outstanding WTO dispute related to poultry products. Six WTO disputes have already been resolved by the two sides this year. “They tasked their respective teams with continuing discussions on this dispute in order to reach a solution soon,” the readout stated.

The Ministers expressed their shared commitment to deepening this bilateral relationship, including during US President Joe Biden’s visit to India next month for the G20 Heads of State and Government Summit. “They also looked forward to reconvening the US-India Trade Policy Forum later this year,” it added.