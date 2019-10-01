WEF’s India Economic Summit to focus on innovation, technology

Emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and drones, environmental reforms, infrastructure, gender parity, start-up unicorns, education and South Asia's economic outlook will be on top of the agenda at the World Economic Forum's 33rd edition of the India Economic Summit beginning October 3 in New Delhi.

Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will co-chair the Summit with Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, according to an official release. Others co-chairing the Summit include Shobana Kamineni, Executive Vice Chairperson of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Shailendra Singh, Managing Director of Sequoia Capital, India and Sania Mirza representing UN Women.

The summit will host more than 800 leaders from 40 countries, comprising senior public figures and leading representatives from civil society, arts and culture, science, business and academia, according to an official release

The two-day event is jointly organised by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and industry body CII. The theme of the summit is 'Innovating for India: Strengthening South Asia, Impacting the World'.

Senior Ministers and government officials, including Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Commerce and Industry and Railways Piyush Goyal, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister of Steel; Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State and NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar, will participate in the summit.

“This week, leaders from across the world are coming to New Delhi to tackle the big issues of today and collaborate on how to seize the opportunities of tomorrow. Inclusive growth, the environment and innovation are some of the strategic regional issues to be discussed. We are looking forward to a productive meeting,” said Børge Brende, President, World Economic Forum.