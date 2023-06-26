Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has said new vehicles will be introduced that run entirely on ethanol.

Speaking at an event in Nagpur on Sunday, the minister recalled that he recently met the chairman of Mercedes Benz that introduced an electric vehicle.

"He (the chairman) told me they would make electric vehicles only in future,” Gadkari said.

“We are bringing new vehicles that will run entirely on ethanol. Bajaj, TVS, and Hero scooters will run 100 per cent on ethanol," he said.

The minister said he would introduce Toyota’s Camry car in August, which will run 100 per cent on ethanol and it will also generate 40 per cent electricity.

"If you compare it with petrol, it will be ₹15 per litre of petrol because ethanol’s rate is ₹60, while the rate of petrol is ₹120 per litre. Plus, it would generate 40 per cent electricity. The average would be ₹15 per litre,” he added.