The Finance Ministry has lowered the windfall levy on domestically produced crude oil, while raising it on diesel. The revised levy came into effect on Tuesday i.e., March 21, 2023.

According to a notification, windfall levy, technically known as Special Additional Excise Duty, has been lowered to Rs 3,500 per tonne as against Rs 4,400 per tonne. One of the reasons could be the fall in global crude oil prices. This will benefit companies such as Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).

However, as product prices are on the rise and also to ensure better diesel availability, the Ministry has hiked the levy on diesel for export to Re 1 litre from Re 0.50 a litre earlier. Reliance Industries and Rosneft-backed Nayara Energy are primary exporters of fuel

India first imposed windfall profit taxes last July, joining a number of nations that tax super normal profits of energy companies. At that time, export duty of Rs 6 per litre ($12/bbl) was levied on petrol and ATF, and Rs 13 a litre ($26/bbl) on diesel. A Rs 23,250 per tonne ($40/bbl) windfall profit tax on domestic crude production was also levied.

The tax rates are reviewed every fortnight based on oil prices in the previous two weeks. The government levies a tax on windfall profits from oil producers on any price above a threshold of $75 per barrel.