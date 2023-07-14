The wholesale price-based inflation rate declined to (-) 4.12 per cent in June on easing prices of food, fuel and manufactured items.

The wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation in May was (-) 3.48 per cent. In June last year, it was 16.23 per cent.

Inflation in food articles declined to (-) 1.24 per cent in June against (-) 1.59 per cent in May, the Commerce and Industry Ministry said in a release on Friday.

Fuel and power basket inflation eased to (-) 12.63 per cent in June from (-) 9.17 per cent in May.

In manufactured products, the inflation rate was (-) 2.71 per cent in the month under review against (-) 2.97 per cent in May.

The decline in the rate of inflation in June 2023 is primarily due to a fall in prices of mineral oils, food products, basic metals, crude petroleum & natural gas and textiles, the release said.

