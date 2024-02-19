India’s agri and food processing and biotechnology sectors will be among the key focus areas for investors at the World Trade Center’s Association (WTCA) Global Business Forum 2024 to be held in Bengaluru from March 3-6.

WTCA is an international trade organization that connects over 300 World Trade Center locations in nearly 100 countries. The 2024 Global Business Forum (GBF) is making its debut in India, hosted by the WTCA and World Trade Center Bengaluru.

Prashant Gokhale, Managing Director, Buhler India and chair of B2B committee, GBF 2024 said over 100 businesses from 30 countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom will be participating in the four day event that will showcase India as an investment destination.

Over 100 Indian companies are expected to participate in the GBF 2024, which will showcase investment opportunities across 12 diverse Indian industry sectors, including agriculture & food processing, automotive, aviation & aerospace, biotech, education, heavy engineering, IT, ITeS & electronics, manufacturing, real estate & construction, tech start-ups, textile & garments, and travel & tourism, said Gokhale, who is also the vice-president of Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC).

BCIC is the knowledge partner to conduct B2B meetings and making that connect between the Indian industries and visiting delegates with our network, Gokhale said.

“EPIC: Empowering Progress through Innovation & Collaboration,” is the theme of the event in which several WTC businesses are bringing delegations to participate in the B2B matchmaking aspect.

Deloitte report

Romal Shetty, CEO of Deloitte South Asia, will deliver the keynote address, unveiling the new Deloitte research report “India as an Investment Destination.” Other notable speakers include MR Jaishankar, Executive Chairman, Brigade Enterprises Ltd, and John E. Drew, Chair, WTCA Board of Directors. A robust agenda of panel discussions will cover topics such as AI & tech start-ups, exporting overseas, agritech and real estate.

Vineet Verma, Managing Director of World Trade Center Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kochi; and newly-appointed WTCA Board Member, in a statement said: “This year’s GBF will not only showcase India, specifically Karnataka, as a rising investment destination of the world but also serve to strengthen relationships between industry leaders. This will be an invaluable opportunity to interact with leading innovators and invest in India’s growing economy — backed by our dynamic and skilled workforce.”

John E Drew, Chair, WTCA Board of Directors, said: “India is experiencing rapid economic growth, coupled with a surging demand for commercial infrastructure and global business connectivity. As a result, our network has grown phenomenally in the country during the past decade. Today, we have our second-largest membership cluster here with 40 Members representing most of India’s major cities and contributing to India’s sustainable development. Bengaluru’s entrepreneurial spirit makes it an ideal setting for fostering synergies and exploring lucrative business opportunities in one of the world’s most promising economic regions.”