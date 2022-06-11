WTO Fish Talks: Draft text on curbing subsidies falls short of India’s key demands

The draft agreement on curbing fisheries subsidies floated at the WTO ahead of the Ministerial Conference (MC12) beginning Sunday falls way short of demands put forward by India and some other developing nations for long-term protection of subsidies of artisanal fishers. At the same time it protects doles, such as non-specific fuel subsidies, mostly given by large subsidisers.

“The draft does not meet the key demands of India for protecting its fishers, including providing adequate time for exemptions from subsidy reduction commitments. A lot of suggestions are in brackets, meant for further negotiations. India, till now, is determined about only accepting a pact that places greater responsibility on the big subsidisers, protects vulnerable fishers and meets its future requirements to exploit fisheries in marine waters and the high seas,” a source tracking the matter said.

It is estimated that 34 per cent of global stocks are overfished compared with 10 per cent in 1974, which highlights that they are exploited at a pace where the fish population cannot replenish itself, according to data from UN FAO.

The draft will be negotiated over the next few days with the aim of bridging gaps and generating a consensus on the matter between members.

Disappointment

One of the big disappointments for India in the draft is the proposal that developing countries would be allowed to maintain subsidies for fishing and fishing related activities for only a period of seven years after the entry into force of the agreement or up to the year 2030.

India had sought a 25 years exemption as the relevant subsidies, which include doles for construction, acquisition, and modernisation of vessels; for purchasing machines and equipment for vessels including fishing gear, fish processing machinery, refrigerators, and sorting; for fuel and ice; income support of vessels and workers; and price support of fish. These are very important for the sustainability of the vulnerable fishing community in the country.

“Moreover, there is no mention of elimination of non-specific fuel subsidies given in huge amounts by developed nations to their fishers. This is most shocking,” the source said.

In a proposal made earlier this month to the WTO, India had pointed out that there was no evidence to show that non-specific fuel subsidies are either less harmful or not harmful, and do not contribute to overcapacity and over fishing and IUU fishing. “Therefore, not including non-specific fuel subsidies in the agreement, would negate the objective of sustainability as envisaged under SDG 14.6,” it argued.

The draft text also ignores India’s request that artisanal fishing be described as low income or resource-poor or livelihood fishing, as the current cumulative text restricted the scope for artisanal fishing.