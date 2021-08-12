Zinc body calls for strict BIS oversight for quality checks

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
The International Zinc Association has called for stricter enforcement of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) quality, especially with imports and unorganised players harming the sector.
Expressing concern over the lack of enforcement leading to flouting of norms in the unorganised sector, Rahul Sharma, the India director for the association, told Business Line, “We are keen that the mandatory norms are enforced so that consumers get quality products.
“In a country where we have a 7,800-km coastline, where there is higher salinity, it is all the more necessary to implement standards so that the steel does not corrode,” he said.
The BIS has laid out quality norms for steel roofing and cladding sheets to meet the required thickness of zinc coating and paint coating.
While India is a price-sensitive market, lack of awareness about zinc coating and steel sheet thickness among consumers has led to a proliferation of sub-standard coated and painted roofing sheets.
BIS norms ensure that the roof structure can withstand adverse conditions such as corrosion for durability.
Referring to a Mumbai-based consultancy’s study evaluating roofing and cladding sheets sold across India, Sharma said the imported products did not meet BIS or the Government of India Quality Control Orders (QCO) requirements. “Significantly, we are short of a proper enforcement mechanism. This means such products continue to be sold in the country against the established norms,” he said.
“Our findings showed that some of the domestically produced profiled roofing and cladding sheets were also sub-standard,” he said.
“With the country’s growth intricately linked to the steel industry, we hope and expect that the right quality galvanised steel will be used to ensure long life and safety.”
He said the International Zinc Association has been actively working to ensure quality and had taken up its concerns with the Government in March 2021.
However, apart from developers and architects, consumers too need to be vigilant and use the right products, he added.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
The handcrafted colourful textiles of South Asia appealed immensely to the celebrated 19th-century ...
The Accor group hotel beat lockdown blues with some smart pivots
In his debut book, Sourjya Bhowmick documents the unravelling of the communist experiment in the state
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...