Siliguri: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari addresses the inauguration and stone laying ceremony of multiple national highway projects, in Siliguri, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (PTI Photo)(PTI11_17_2022_000171B) | Photo Credit: -

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of three NH (National Highway) projects worth ₹1,206 crore in Siliguri on Thursday.

The projects include 2-lane ROB (road over bridge) in replacement of level crossing at km 615.5 of NH-31 (Oodlabari) and ROB in lieu of level crossing at km 661.100 on NH-31 (Maynaguri). It would help to reduce accidents due to improved safety features and bring down travelling distance and time.

The development of these projects will lead to industrial and economic growth in West Bengal as well as eastern parts of India with significant inroads towards agricultural sector, he said in an official press statement.

The foundation stone for the development to 4/6-lanning of NH-31 (new NH-10) with both side service roads from km 569.258 to km 581.030 (end of AH-02 project on NH- 31 near Shivmandir to Sevoke Army Cantonment) was laid giving a major fillip to traffic decongestion in Siliguri.

It will help boost connectivity to north eastern India and neighbouring countries including Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh, the statement said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit