Charting India’s growth versus others

A comparative analysis of global economies since 1947 shows that India has scored well on many economic parameters such as GDP growth, stock market returns and domestic savings. It is, however, yet to create enough jobs or improve in human development indicators
Published on
August 14, 2022
