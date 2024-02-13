The historic Qutub Shahi tombs in Hyderabad now has a digital twin. Hexagon, a reality technology solutions company, has used drone scanners to capture over 10.7 billion data points, representing the 10,000- square metre area.

A digital twin is a digital model of an object, system or a process that acts the same as its real world counterpart. It helps companies and organisations to understand a physical object or a process well. It helps in testing a solution or a design in simulation using the digital twin, helping the developers save time and energy.

Accuracy

“The drone scanners took just 8 minutes to grab the data. Advanced geo-referencing technologies delivered accuracy of up to 1 centimetre of the geotagging of the models and a total of 600 GB of data was captured for the creation of the digital twin,” a top executive of the company said.

At a function organised at the site, Paolo Guglielmini, President and CEO of Hexagon, presented the digital twin of the 16th century tombs to Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (IT and Industries), Telangana Government. “Our work in Hyderabad demonstrates how forward-looking innovation and reality technologies can be used to protect our most valued connections to the past while advancing smart cities for our future,” Paolo Guglielmini said.

Hexagon brought together its suite of cutting-edge software and hardware technologies, including 3D scanning, geospatial mapping, and reality capture to generate the twin. The new digital version of the historic site enables data-driven decision-making, real-time analytics, visualisations and simulations.

Hexagon, a Nasdaq Stockholm listed company, has about 24,500 employees in 50 countries with net sales of about €5.4 billion.

The company’s R&D centre in India is its largest R&D centre globally and has over 2,000 engineers and developers.