17 companies honoured with ‘IT 'Pride of Karnataka' at STPI Awards 2018-19

Around 17 companies shared ‘IT 'Pride of Karnataka' award (for exports greater than or equal to Rs 2,000 crore and less than Rs 10,000 crore). Infosys Ltd bagged 'IT Ratna of Karnataka' (exports greater than or equal to Rs 10,000 crore) at the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) IT Export Awards for 2018-19.

'Pride of Karnataka' winners are: Accenture Solutions, Dell International Services India, EIT Services India, Goldman Sachs Services, IBM India, Intel Technology India, JP Morgan Services India, Mindtree, Oracle India, Qualcomm India, Robert Bosch Engineering & Business Solutions,

Samsung R&D Institute India-Bangalore, SAP Labs India, Schneider Electric IT Business, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra and VMware Software India.

Tier II & III cities

Highest Exporter-IT: Mysuru Region L&T Technology Services. Highest Exporter-ITES: Mysuru Region Excelsoft Technologies. Highest Exporter-IT: Mangaluru Region KarMic Design. Highest Exporter-ITES: Mangaluru Region Diya Systems, Mangalore. Highest Exporter–ITES : Hubballi Region Sankalp Semiconductor. High Growth in Electronic Hardware Exports-Tier II & III Regions: Manipal Dot Net.

Other category winners : Whizchip Design Technologies - High Growth in Exports -IT/ITES (exports greater than Rs 5 crore and up to Rs 25 crore), Headstrong Services India - High Growth in Exports -IT/ITES (exports greater than Rs 25 crore and up to Rs 100 crore), Temenos India - High Growth in Exports -IT/ITES (exports greater than Rs 100 crore and up to Rs 500 crore), Google India - High Growth in Exports -IT/ITES (exports greater than Rs 500 crore and upto Rs 1000 crore) & Highest Exports per Employee – IT (manpower greater than 200), WM Global Technology Services India - High Growth in Exports -IT/ITES (exports greater than Rs 1000 crore and less than Rs 2000 crore) & Highest Exports per Employee – ITES (manpower greater than 200).