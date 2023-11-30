The Department of Electronics, IT, BT, and S&T, Government of Karnataka, unveiled 35 ground-breaking products and solutions developed by start-ups during the 26th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) 2023.

The second edition of Start-up Product Launch held at the Start-up Innovation Zones over the 2nd and 3rd days of the summit. This initiative reflects the state’s commitment to fostering innovation across a diverse spectrum of industries.

products and solutions

The launched products and solutions spanned a multitude of sectors, including IT/ITeS, Agri-Tech, Med-Tech, Healthcare, Clean-Tech, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Deep Tech, Blockchain, IoT, Cybersecurity, Environment Tech, AVGC and ESDM.

The array of innovative solutions included electronic devices integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT), advancements in automotive manufacturing, innovations in footwear and accessories, technologies in avionics & defence, effluent air treatment solutions, apps to prevent fraudulent transactions, fabric authentication tools, Animations & Comics, and Deep Tech-based platforms for quality assessment.

Government aided excellence

The majority of the start-ups have flourished within Government of Karnataka-supported incubators, such as K-tech Innovation Hubs, Centres of Excellence (CoEs), and Technology Business Incubators (TBIs) anchored by esteemed institutions like C-CAMP, NASSCOM, Jain Incubation Centre, Deshpande Start-ups, and CoE - Cybersecurity.

Several startups featured in this showcase have received financial grant support through the Government’s Idea2PoC / ELEVATE Grant-in-aid seed funding program, highlighting the state’s commitment to nurturing entrepreneurial talent and fostering a culture of innovation. Out of the 35 start-ups, a noteworthy 09 are women-led, underlining the inclusive and diverse nature of Karnataka’s start-up ecosystem.