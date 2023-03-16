Mumbai-headquartered 3i Infotech has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary NuRe Infotech Solutions Pte Ltd in Singapore.
The subsidiary will engage in the information technology products-related business, as per the company’s regulatory filing.
3i Infotech drives digital transformation across BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and government sectors using technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, robotic process automation (RPA), low-code development, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing or machine learning (ML).
