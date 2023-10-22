Asia’s largest telecom, media and technology forum — India Mobile Congress (IMC) — which will take place between October 27 and 29, will witness unique 6G use case demonstrations. A staggering number of 235 exhibitors, 400 start-ups, 400-plus speakers, including 1,000 global delegates, will attend this year’s IMC, which will see a footfall of about 1 lakh people.

The presence of around 7,000 people on the inauguration day is also expected when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be giving an inaugural address at the ‘Bharat Mandapam’, the main area at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

In total, there will be participation from around 31 countries at the seventh edition of IMC, jointly organised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).

“A lot of display from other industries segments such as electronics manufacturing, semiconductor, start-up playing big role and lot of industry applications with the advent of 5G – a lot to do with industrial Internet of things (IoTs) will be on display,” P Ramakrishna, the forum’s chief executive officer, told businessline.

Also, this year IMC is introducing Aspire, a pioneering start-up programme that will place significant emphasis on igniting the future of entrepreneurship growth, among young innovators and industry delegates in the telecom and other digital domains, he said adding that apart from discussions on 5G and 6G, there will be several display and talks on drones and green technology.

Apart from discussions around telecom infrastructure and rural connectivity, the three-day event will also capture discussions on digital infrastructure, automation and AI, Data Privacy -- Ensuring Digital Confidence, Data Centers, role of India in the shifting global semiconductor lands cape and sessions on the way forward on electronic and telecom manufacturing.

Leading telecom players, including Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea, will be the foundation partners at the show and telecom gear makers such as Ericsson and Nokia will be the principal partner and platinum partner respectively.

