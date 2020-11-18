87% of India’s imported laptops come from China

Trifo Max: Versatile, well-priced Robo-Cleaner
An autonomous vacuum cleaner with app- and Alexa control, video camera, and powerful, noisy suction
India’s import of laptops has increased by 42 per cent, from $2.97 billion to $ 4.21 billion, in value terms, in the last five years –– 87 per cent of which continues to come from China.
In absolute terms, India’s dependency on China is very high –– it has increased from $2.83 billion to $3.65 billion during the last five years, said a report by India Cellular & Electronics Association (ICEA) and EY on Wednesday.
For the financial year ending March 2021, India’s import of laptops is estimated to reach close to $5 billion, out of which imports from China is expected to be $4.35 billion, the report, titled ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat India’s turning point an agenda for manufacturing laptops and tablets for India and the world 2021-26 $100 billion opportunities’ said.
The report said the global manufacturing hubs are limited to a handful of countries, with China being the predominant supplier to the world — 66 per cent market share (2019), $100 billion in value. This shows there is tremendous scope for policy intervention to start manufacturing of laptops and tablets in India for domestic as well the global market, it said.
“This presents an opportunity for India to ramp up the export of ‘Made in India’ laptops and tablets. Making in India for the world and obtaining a sizable share of the global market will give us a manufacturing value of $100 billion by 2025. It will also create five lakh additional jobs and a cumulative inflow of foreign exchange to the tune of $75 billion and investment of over $1 billion,” said Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman, ICEA.
At the same time, it would negate imports of targeted products from China leading to reduced trade deficit and greater self-reliance, he said.
“To reach the National Policy on Electronics (NPE) 2019 targets and for turning into the global manufacturing hub, we cannot depend on mobile phone manufacturing alone. We need to focus on the overall electronic sector, and personal computing devices present an excellent opportunity,” he added.
The report further said an appropriate incentive focussed on export-oriented manufacturing of laptops and tablets, should be offered, and calibrated, focussed policy interventions need to be made for the sector. This will help in offsetting the disabilities vis-à-vis China and Vietnam and encourage industry players to set up manufacturing facilities in India. It will be instrumental in achieving ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’ for the world and reduce dependency on China.
Given the present geopolitical situation, India has a strong opportunity to become a significant part of the global supply chain in electronics. This strategic objective may be achieved by becoming the hub for laptops and tablets and capturing 18 per cent of the global exports, the ICEA and EY report said.
The global market for electronics is around $2.1 trillion. Among electronic products, mobile phones, laptops and tablets serve as the primary instruments for communication. While several policy measures have been taken recently to promote the manufacturing and export of mobile phones, the report discusses about laptops and tablets in particular. The global market for these two products is expected to be around $220 billion per year over the next five years, while In India, the market size is estimated to continue to be around $7 billion for the same period.
ICEA represents mobile, electronics and component manufacturers such as Apple, Xiaomi, Motorola, Nokia, Foxconn, Wistron, Flextronics, Lava, Vivo, Motorola, Oppo, Realme, Micromax, Dixon and Salcomp.
An autonomous vacuum cleaner with app- and Alexa control, video camera, and powerful, noisy suction
Now is the opportunity for Indian companies to start looking to benefit from carbon offsets keenly, say ...
AI-powered software helps in the efficient implementation of solar projects
The best things come in small packages, and this one lacks neither in power nor features despite being tiny
It is likely to improve the distribution income per unit by 4.2 per cent
In only two of out the last five years, have at least 5 out of the top 10 Muhurat picks of investors given ...
There is convincing recovery in some sectors, while others are not yet fully out of the woods. How are ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Allcargo Logistics at current levels. The stock ...
An ode to the young—a fount of hope and cheer in a dismal year.A Children's day special
On Deepavali, an ode to a musician who epitomised the victory of good over evil
It’s Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and this week’s quiz is all about his favourite people — children!Child at ...
Shobhaa De can endorse MDH spices; Chetan Bhagat may be the poster boy for Orient fans
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...