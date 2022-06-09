Accenture opens an advanced technology center in Indore 

Accenture has opened a new Advanced Technology Centers in India (ATCI) located in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

The new facility represents further expansion of the company’s global delivery network and will focus on developing and delivering a wide range of cross-industry technology solutions to help drive digital transformation and innovation for clients, said the company.

“We are thrilled to have a stronger presence in Indore. Our market leading people policies, large investments in learning and development, and the boundary less opportunities we offer across deep technology areas and industry domains, will open up new avenues for local talent and support our people looking for greater location flexibility,” said Mahesh Zurale, Senior Managing Director, lead – ATCI, Accenture.

Indore joins Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata, and Delhi, among the cities where Accenture’s Advanced Technology Centers are located.

The company is also currently recruiting for roles across digital, cloud, data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), extended reality, metaverse and platforms.

Accenture is a global professional services company with capabilities in digital, cloud and security. It offers strategy and consulting, technology and operations services. It has an employee count of 699,000 people and serves clients in more than 120 countries.